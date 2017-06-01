Editor’s Note: While we continue to build the framework for The Next Ten Words, many of our writers are itching to see their work in print, including Ryan Oldham, who will be weighing in on matters of politics and sport. Please consider this a preview of what’s to come. And yes, we will offer opinions from all sides of the issues. –Rich

Paris, The President, and Moral Obligations

by Ryan Oldham

Oh what a difference a few months makes.

Well, not really. Back in February, I wrote for Rich Larson (the magnificent editor of ‘The Next Ten Words’) as a political columnist for the company we both used to work for. Then I called Tom Price an asshole.

I understand why column was discontinued, but I do stand by what I said. I was fired from my college newspaper for a very similar reason, so I suppose you could say it’s a trend. One I sincerely hope ended back in February.

This column does relate to Tom Price in a roundabout way. As Secretary of Health and Human Services, he advises the President on matters of health and welfare, among other things.

Climate change will have a direct effect on the health of every single person living on the planet, and with the news breaking today that President Donald Trump plans to withdraw from the Paris climate change agreement, you’d like to think that his closest advisers and secretaries, including Price, would urge him not to do this.

Unfortunately, that’s what you get what you fill your cabinet with climate change deniers and people who want to line their pockets off the back of future generations.

Not to pick on Price too much, but he did sign a pledge in 2008 where he promised to vote against any global warming legislation that would raise taxes, so it’s no surprise that he would back the President, although it is unclear if he was even asked for any input on the matter.

The whole saga comes after quite a disastrous first overseas trip for the President, where he lambasted the “evil losers,” who committed the Manchester bombing, all while signing off on the biggest arms deal in American history to a country that was home to the majority of the September 11th hijackers.

Later that evening he showed off his moves during a sword dance where he well and truly looked like the fat uncle at a wedding swaying to “Sweet Caroline.”

The trip ended in Europe, where the G7 leaders blamed the US for failing to reach an agreement on climate change, and then Angela Merkel said that Europe can no longer rely on the United States under Donald Trump, and that Europe “must take our destiny into our own hands.”

So overall a pretty successful trip for the President……

Yeah, like I said, nothing has changed in my absence.

It has always baffled me why Republicans are overwhelmingly against any kind of climate change research. It’s as if saying something is a Liberal conspiracy enough times will make it so. They’re certainly trying with the collusion investigation, anyway, but that’s a column for another time.

The real story here is how depressing this is for the world. How truly abhorrent it is for a sitting President, in the 21st century no less, to completely deny that climate change is a problem, and pander to his base. It won’t affect us, of course, but our grandchildren will bear the weight of this decision.

If reports are to be believed, the United States will be the third country to reject the agreement. Syria and Nicaragua are the other two, and the latter only rejected it because they didn’t think it was strict enough. Even North Korea are part of the agreement.

What fine company we find ourselves in.

It’s hard to see a scenario where Trump is pulling out of this deal for any sound reasoning. It screams vindictiveness over the disaster of a G7 meeting, where he was well and truly embarrassed by world leaders. Trump is used to getting his ass kissed, and is certainly not used to coming up against strong leaders that challenge him.

In Europe, nobody was around to tell him what he wanted to hear, in fact the opposite happened, and it seems now that he’s taking action as some kind of revenge. This is shown by the fact that he didn’t tell the leaders of the G7 while he was there that he’d be pulling out. It also shows he has no balls.

Only a coward hides behind an iPhone, and it makes it even more obvious that Trump is so afraid of rejection, he’ll do anything to avoid it.

The United States is the largest contributor of greenhouse gasses in the world. It is morally wrong for this country to pull out of this deal based on that fact alone.

Something that Trump may have not thought about with this rejection (add it to the list), is the fact that China now has an opening as wide as ever to cement their dominance on a global scale with renewable energy. Trump and the US, arguably China’s biggest competition, is voluntarily letting them have this, and it’ll be too late to do anything about it once Trump is gone.

The rest of the world must do what is right in this scenario. Severe carbon taxes must follow on American goods until Donald Trump’s base realizes what a mistake they’ve made. Of course, this could result in the collapse of the economy when the US Dollar isn’t seen as the World’s main currency anymore, but then that’s what more than 62 million people voted for, right?

I won’t hold my breath, though. Somehow it’ll be Obama’s fault.

Ryan Oldham is a political correspondent for The Next Ten Words. Contact him at ryanoldhamntw@gmail.com